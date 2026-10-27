2026 KTM 1390 Super Adventure range in Malaysia – R, S, and S Evo variants, from RM144k

In Bikes, KTM, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2026 12:42 pm

The 2026 1390 Super Adventure range is now in Malaysia, with three variants priced from RM144,000 to RM153,000. The new adventure-touring motorcycles are imported by Eurotech Group (ETG), the official KTM importer and distributor in Malaysia, and come with a four-year, unlimited-mileage warranty.

The range comprises the KTM 1390 Super Adventure S, priced at RM144,000, the off-road-focused 1390 Super Adventure R at RM146,500, and the flagship 1390 Super Adventure S Evo at RM153,000. All prices exclude road tax, insurance and registration.

All three variants use a 1,350 cc, 75-degree V-twin engine with liquid cooling and KTM’s Camshift variable-valve technology, which switches between cam profiles to balance low-speed performance with power at higher engine speeds. The Super Adventure S and S Evo produce 173 PS and 145 Nm of torque, while the R delivers 175 PS and 145 Nm.

Power is sent to the rear wheel through a six-speed transmission, with the S and R using conventional manual gearboxes. The Super Adventure S is designed primarily for road touring, with the ability to tackle unpaved routes when required. It produces 173 PS and 145 Nm, and features WP Semi-Active Technology (SAT) suspension with 220 mm of travel at both ends.

The electronically controlled suspension adjusts damping according to riding conditions, with settings accessible through the motorcycle’s electronics. The S rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast-aluminium wheels, shod with 120/70 R19 front and 170/60 R17 rear tyres. Seat height is adjustable between 847 mm and 867 mm, while the 23-litre fuel tank is designed for long-distance riding. Weight without fuel is 227 kg.

Equipment includes an eight-inch portrait-format touchscreen TFT display, LED headlights with cornering lights, cruise control, keyless ignition, tyre-pressure monitoring, traction control, Cornering ABS and multiple riding modes. The windscreen is adjustable through a 70 mm range, while front radar and optional electronic suspension functions are available as options.

For riders prioritising off-road capability, the Super Adventure R receives a more dirt-oriented chassis setup and produces 175 PS alongside 145 Nm of torque. It uses WP XPLOR suspension and tubeless spoked wheels measuring 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, providing a more suitable configuration for rough trails than the S model’s cast wheels.

The R also gets more aggressive adventure tyres, a shorter windscreen and a setup intended to provide greater freedom of movement when riding while standing on the footpegs. Despite its off-road focus, the R retains the 1,350 cc V-twin engine and six-speed manual transmission, making it suitable for riders who want a high-performance adventure motorcycle capable of covering long distances between trails.

At RM153,000, the Super Adventure S Evo sits at the top of the range and introduces an Automated Manual Transmission (AMT) to the KTM adventure lineup. The system automatically operates the clutch when moving off, stopping and changing gears. Riders can select automatic operation or change gears manually without using a conventional clutch lever.

The S Evo shares the S model’s 173 PS and 145 Nm engine output, along with WP semi-active suspension and 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast wheels. Additional equipment includes a fifth-generation Bosch front radar system and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) as standard.

The radar-based system can adjust the motorcycle’s cruising speed in response to traffic ahead, reducing the need for constant manual speed adjustments on longer journeys. Like the S, the Super Adventure S Evo has an adjustable seat, a 23-litre fuel tank and an eight-inch touchscreen TFT display.