2027 Bridgestone Battlax Adventure A42 tyres launched – 25% longer wear life, 14% better wet performance

In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2026 4:01 pm

Bridgestone has unveiled the Battlax Adventure A42, a new road-focused adventure motorcycle tyre with improved wet grip, longer wear life and reduced noise over the outgoing A41. The new tyres will launch in markets worldwide from January 1, 2027, followed by Japan on February 1. Malaysian availability and pricing have yet to be announced.

The Battlax Adventure A42 is designed for adventure riders who spend most of their time on paved roads, from daily commuting to long-distance touring. Compared with the A41, Bridgestone claims 14% less rear-wheel slip during wet acceleration, 18% longer front tyre life and 25% longer rear tyre life. Tyre noise is also reduced by 15%.

The improvements come from new rubber compounds and a revised tread pattern. The front compound uses a flexible polymer to improve road contact, while the rear compound prioritises wear resistance. Optimised silica and carbon content aim to balance wet grip and durability.

The new tread pattern incorporates Bridgestone’s Pulse Groove technology to improve water drainage, while a revised groove layout balances wet performance, handling, tyre life and noise reduction. Bridgestone also reports improvements in dry grip, contact feel and handling compared to the previous generation A41.

The 2027 range starts with six sizes, with another three front and rear sizes added in 2028. This comprises of front sizes in 90/90-21 M/C 54V TL, 110/80 R19 M/C 59V TL and 120/70 R19 M/C 60V TL. Rear options are 150/70 R17 M/C 69V TL UM, 150/70 ZR18 M/C 70W TL and 170/60 R17 M/C 72V TL.

The range expands ithe following year with front sizes 90/90-21 M/C 54V TL UM, 100/90-19 M/C 57V TL UM, 120/70 ZR17 M/C (58W) TL and 120/70 ZR19 M/C 60W TL. Rear sizes will be 130/80 R17 M/C 65H TL UM, 140/80 R17 M/C 69V TL UM, 150/70 R18 M/C 70V TL UM, 160/60 ZR17 M/C (69W) TL and 170/60 ZR17 M/C 72W TL, with TL denoting tubeless construction, while UM sizes require an inner tube when fitted to tube-type rims.