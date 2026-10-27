ACE 2026: Go nostalgic with the iCaur V23 Retro Edition – get RM3k in vouchers, win up to RM57k worth of prizes

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 27 October 2026 6:06 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is happening soon. Set to take place this October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), ACE 2026 promises plenty of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles, all under one roof.

iCaur is one of the companies taking part in the event, and the brand will have its stylish all-electric V23 on show. Now locally assembled, the V23 is presently available in its Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iWD) form. The great news is that the CKD model retains all the specs of the CBU fully-imported version, without any change in price.

With 211 PS (155 kW) and 292 Nm available from its dual motors, it’ll do the 0-100 km/h run in 7.5 seconds on its way to a top speed of 140 km/h. An 81.76 kWh lithium-iron phosphate battery delivers an NEDC-rated range of 430 km, and it can be topped up from 20 to 80% SoC in 42 minutes with 104 kW of DC fast charging power.

Also on display at ACE 2026 will be the V23 Retro Edition, which adds on a styling kit to give the SUV an even more unique look. The package dresses up the already eye-catching V23 with a chrome front grille and trim strip, fender panels, front and rear chrome bumpers, front and rear chrome wheel arches and side steps, along with a choice of orange or green exterior panel wrapping, so be sure to come check out this novel offering.

In addition to iCaur, ACE 2026 will also feature brands such as Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

Purchasing a car at ACE 2026 brings with it extra benefits beyond just the promotions offered by individual brands, because the first 200 confirmed bookings will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw, with prizes worth RM57,000 up for grabs.

These include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. There will also be goodie bags, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’ve been waiting to buy a new car, ACE 2026 is where you’ll find the best deals, so make a beeline for the SCCC this October 31 to November 1. Find out more details at the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!