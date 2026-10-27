ACE 2026: Perodua Traz – safety, practicality, reliability for your family; RM3k vouchers + lucky draw entry

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 27 October 2026 2:34 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this weekend, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

Are you among the silent majority of carbuyers looking for something simple, straightforward and reliable in a world of EVs and screens? If you just want a family car that serves its function well – which is to transport your loved ones safely, with good practicality and reliability – then you should try out the Perodua Traz.

A step up in size from the Ativa, the Traz is powered by the proven 2NR 1.5L engine that serves millions of households in the region, paired to the advanced D-CVT (Dual-Mode CVT) for improved performance and claimed 21.3 km/1 fuel economy. Balik kampung trips are a breeze with best-in-class 471L boot space with retractable tonneau cover, made even more convenient with a powered tailgate with motion sensing.

The Traz also comes with practical equipment such as a 360-degree panoramic view monitor, rear air con vents, tilt and telescopic adjustable steering, auto air con and retractable side mirrors with welcome lamp. Perodua does not compromise when it comes to safety – the Traz is equipped with Perodua Smart Drive Assist and scored the full five stars in the ASEAN NCAP test.

Perodua is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!