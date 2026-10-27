ACE 2026: See the BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS ASA, F 450 GS ERC and R 1300 RT at SCCC, October 31-November 1

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 27 October 2026 6:58 pm

It’s happening this weekend! the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax is taking place from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and this is where you will get to take advantage of great deals on a wide variety of vehicles.

BMW Motorrad will be at the latest edition of the sales-driven expo with a prominent showing of two-wheeled fare, featuring the new BMW Motorrad R 1300 GS with Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), the F 450 GS with Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) and the R 1300 RT. More than just static displays, BMW Motorrad will be at ACE 2026 with test ride units available for your sampling, too, including the F 450 GS, R 1300 GS and the C 400 GT.

Aiding in making the path to your next BMW Motorrad more accessible is special BMW Credit financing. The BMW R 1300 GS with Adaptive Height Control (AHC) of the 2026 year of manufacture is offered with financing at a flat rate of 2.99% per annum, when you purchase with Service Inclusive for five years or 50,000 km, plus a two-year warranty extension.

You won’t be left out of the financing benefits should you choose to look beyond the latest iteration of the iconic Gelande-Strasse. All other BMW Motorrad models from the 2026 year of manufacture are offered with financing at a flat rate of 3.30% per annum when purchased with Service Inclusive for five years or 50,000 km, plus a two-year warranty extension.

There’s more. From now until December 31, 2026, BMW Financial Services financing rates apply to qualifying loans of RM30,000 and above, at financing tenures from three to seven years; these will be subject to approval and campaign terms and conditions.

Along with BMW Motorrad, ACE 2026 will also see the attendance of Audi, BMW, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions from the participating brands, there are RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show from us, here at paultan.org.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, which includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

Goodie bags will also be up for grabs, from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

All these deals await at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1, and entry is free of charge. Find out more from the ACE 2026 microsite, here.

*Terms and conditions apply.