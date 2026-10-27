ACE 2026: Up to RM15k off Jetour VT9, Dashing – RM300 shopping voucher, chance to win merch worth RM2,000

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 October 2026 5:12 pm

The definitive event for car buyers is taking place this weekend! That’s right, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is set to provide you with an avalanche of amazing deals from a plethora of carmakers from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

In the Jetour camp, the T1 and T2 may be having their time in the sun at the moment, but the Dashing and VT9 remain very much worth considering, especially for those who prefer a more ‘urban’ look and want to think outside the box.

The Dashing Prime (that’s the range topper) is dangling RM10,000 off, so RM106,800 is all you’ll pay for a 156 PS/230 Nm 1.5 litre turbo engine, a six-speed DCT, a panoramic sunroof, twin 10.25-inch screens and a lot more. Want seven seats and more space? You can get a RM15,000 rebate on the VT9 Prime, so it’s yours for just RM108,800.

Need more reasons to get your John Hancock on the dotted line? Book either model at ACE 2026 and you’ll take home a RM300 shopping voucher as well as stand a chance to win Jetour Life merchandise worth RM2,000, as long as your vehicle is registered this year.

The show will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite. Be there or be square!