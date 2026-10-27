In Advertorial / by Paul Tan / 27 October 2026 11:54 am

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, takes place this weekend from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). On top of the deals from the participating brands, buyers who book a new car at the show also get rewards from the organiser: RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 bookings, and a lucky draw with prizes worth a total of RM57,000.

The first 200 new car bookings will each receive the ACE goodie bag, which holds six vouchers worth RM500 each:

RM500 for V-Kool window film

RM500 for Dodo car mats

RM500 for DK Schweizer premium leather upholstery

RM500 for The Carage’s self-healing liquid protection film service

RM500 for a Harman Kardon sound system package

RM500 for car detailing by Kuzig Glanz Detailing

The vouchers are only for bookings made at ACE on October 31 and November 1, and both private and company registrations qualify. Once the 200 goodie bags are gone, that’s it, so it pays to come early.

Every confirmed booking at the show also goes into the ACE 2026 lucky draw, which has 14 prizes worth RM57,000 in total:

Grand prize: a holiday package worth RM10,000 for the winner and a partner, covering travel tickets and accommodation

for the winner and a partner, covering travel tickets and accommodation Three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar , worth RM4,000 each

, worth RM4,000 each Five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades, worth RM4,000 each

upgrades, worth RM4,000 each Five smartphones, worth RM3,000 each

The lucky draw takes place after the event, so the winners won’t be picked at the show. It is for new car purchases only. To be eligible for the holiday and the smartphones, your booking has to get loan approval from a preferred bank, and the dealer has to deliver the car before January 31, 2027. These two prizes are handed over after the car is delivered.

Prizes and gifts can’t be exchanged, and the organiser may change the details of the promotions without notice. Terms and conditions apply.

All of this comes on top of the show deals from the participating brands, which are Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. We’ve covered many of their offers in our ACE 2026 stories.

Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

ACE 2026 is open from 9am to 7pm on both days in Halls 1 and 2 at SCCC, and entry is free. There’s visitor parking right in front of the exhibition hall, and Car Park A is about three minutes’ walk away. Head to the ACE 2026 microsite for the full promotion details, and we’ll see you there.