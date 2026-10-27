Automotive High-Tech Valley realised RM7 billion in investments; workforce to reach 22,800 by 2030 – MITI

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 27 October 2026 4:55 pm

A total of RM7 billion in investments has been realised at the Automotive High-Tech Valley (AHTV) in Tanjong Malim since 2018, while its workforce had grown to 9,300, reported The Star.

The investments included contributions from Geely, representing 23.3% of the RM30 billion estimated for the overall development of the AHTV through 2035, said deputy ministry of investment, trade and industry Sim Tze Tzin.

The workforce at AHTV had grown from approximately 2,000 employees in 2018 to 9,300 this year, and this number is projected to grow to reach 22,800 by 2030, Sim said.

“The total investment associated with the development of the AHTV ecosystem is estimated at RM30 billion through 2035. This includes investments already realised, ongoing investments and developments planned for the future,” Sim told the Dewan Rakyat today, the report wrote.

The MITI deputy minister added that the RM30 billion figure should be regarded as an overall development estimate, rather than fully realised investments, and said that the number of companies operating within AHTV increased from 11 in 2022 to 35 this year, comprised of component suppliers and logistics providers.

“Among the major projects completed were upgrades to Proton’s manufacturing facilities in Tanjong Malim, including expanded production capacity and capabilities in metal stamping, painting, body assembly and final vehicle assembly,” Sim said.

“The upgrades also include the production of new-generation engines and transmissions, alongside the development of a 12-megawatt peak solar farm within Proton’s manufacturing complex to improve energy efficiency,” he added.

The long-term success of AHTV would depend not just on investment figures and vehicle production capacity, but also on its contribution to the wider automotive industry, Sim said.

“This includes strengthening the technological capabilities of local companies, increasing the use of locally manufactured components, reducing dependence on imports and expanding exports of high-value automotive products,” he said.

The Automotive Hi-Tech Valley (AHTV) was launched by DRB-Hicom on April 12, 2022`, heralded as the start of a “high impact major project” that DRB-Hicom said will boost the national automotive industry.