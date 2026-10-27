CFMoto, Brixton, Moto Morini bikes for PDRM trial

In Bikes, Brixton Motorcycles, CFMoto, Local Bike News, Moto Morini / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2026 9:56 am

Malaysian police will evaluate six motorcycles from Mforce Bike Holdings over three months to assess their suitability for police escort and enforcement duties. The trial involves two units each of the CFMoto 1250TR-G, Brixton K750GT and Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200.

The motorcycles were handed over at Mforce’s headquarters in Valdor, Penang, by MForce chief operating officer Asri Ahmad to Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director Datuk Sri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali.

The CFMoto 1250TR-G and Brixton K750GT will be assessed for escort duties, while the Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200 will be evaluated for adventure and dual-purpose operations. The three-month programme covers handling, riding comfort, equipment functionality and suitability for daily police work.

Feedback from JSPT will help Mforce identify potential improvements before deciding on further steps. Mforce said the evaluation will help determine the motorcycles’ suitability for police operations and identify any necessary adaptations. The trial does not constitute a confirmed purchase by PDRM, with any further decision dependent on the findings.

Priced at RM88,888 in Malaysia, excluding insurance and road tax, the CFMoto 1250TR-G is powered by a 1,279 cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine producing 140 hp at 8,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It gets a six-speed transmission, quickshifter, Marzocchi suspension, Brembo brakes and a 12.3-inch TFT display.

Other features include adaptive cruise control, cornering ABS, tyre-pressure monitoring, heated handlebars and an electric windscreen. The 1250TR-G has a 22.7-litre fuel tank and a claimed kerb weight of 304 kg. The Brixton K750GT is the second escort motorcycle in the trial, although Mforce has yet to announce its Malaysian price or full technical specifications.

The Moto Morini X-CAPE 1200, meanwhile, is priced at RM51,888, excluding road tax and insurance. Its 1,187 cc V-twin engine produces 129 hp at 8,750 rpm and 106 Nm at 7,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed transmission and quickshifter.

Equipment includes KYB suspension, Brembo brakes, cornering ABS, traction control, cruise control, blind-spot detection radar and five riding modes. It also gets a seven-inch TFT display, heated handlebars and seat, an adjustable windscreen and three-piece luggage.