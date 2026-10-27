Chery Tiggo X7 and third-gen Tiggo 7 revealed in China – rugged and urban C-SUVs destined for global markets

In Cars, Chery, International News / by Gerard Lye / 27 October 2026 4:30 pm

At this year’s Chery Brand Night, the Chinese carmaker unveiled two new SUVs that will join its line-up of models sold in international markets. The first is the third-generation Tiggo 7, which succeeds the second-generation model that we currently have here in Malaysia.

It is joined by Tiggo X7, the first model in the company’s new Tiggo X product series that may raise a few eyebrows in Munich. Both are referred to as family-focused C-SUVs, although they are designed with different customer profiles in mind.

Chery Tiggo X7

Starting with the bolder-looking of the two debutants, the Tiggo X7 is aimed at families who are more adventurous, combining everyday urban driving with the capability to handle more demanding terrain.

Appearing to be inspired by the Land Rover Defender or Lexus GX, the Tiggo X7 is a rugged and boxy SUV that measures 4,636 mm long and with a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. Standout design cues include an upright octagonal-shaped front grille, sleek LED headlamps with L-shaped daytime running light graphics, vertical LED light strips in the bumper corners, exposed tow hooks as well as squared fender arches.

Details are limited but various reports indicate the SUV will be offered with a selection of turbocharged inline-four petrol engines. According to Motorist Thailand, the engine options include a 1.5 litre unit making 156 hp and 230 Nm of torque that is paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, joined by a 1.6 litre mill with 194 hp, 290 Nm and a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Front- and all-wheel drive drivetrains are offered depending on variant configuration, with up to three drive modes (Eco, Sport and Normal) as well as six off-road modes (Snow, Mud, Sand, Mountain, Rock and Water Wading) available to the driver. It’ll also tow up to 1,500 kg and be offered with a bunch of accessories.

The presence of a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor also hints at high-level ADAS functions, with reports indicating Level 2.5 capabilities. Given the popularity of off-road-inspired SUVs these days, the Tiggo X7 is clearly meant to appeal to buyers who want something that is adventure-ready, which is something that was previously absent if you looked at Chery International’s official website.

Chery Tiggo 7

The Tiggo 7 is one of Chery’s bread and butter models, and it looks like the company opted against a radical change for the third generation. While dubbed “all-new,” the latest Tiggo 7 looks similar to its predecessor, albeit with tweaks to the panels flanking the familiar grille, a new LED headlamps signature and revised front apron.

As with the Tiggo X7, there isn’t much in the way of details for now but the company says it is positioning the Tiggo 7 as a “high-quality SUV bringing comfort to families worldwide.” Referring to Chery International, the Tiggo 7’s overall length is 36 mm less than the Tiggo X7 at 4,600 mm, with the wheelbase being identical.

It is still a longer vehicle than both the petrol-only Pro and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) versions of the second-generation Tiggo 7 we have here, which are 4,513 mm and 4,553 mm nose to end respectively.

Media outlets report the SUV’s interior has been improved with premium features such as massaging seats and footrests. Powertrain details are not available for now but expect a mix of the same options that are currently offered with the soon-to-be outgoing model.

Chery Tiggo X7

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Third-generation Chery Tiggo 7