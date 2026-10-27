Extra KTM ETS trains for Deepavali, November 5-9

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 27 October 2026 9:53 am

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Planning to balik kampung for Deepavali next month? You can consider taking the train if the idea of long drives and traffic jams is putting you off. KTM has announced that it will be offering extra ETS train services from November 5-9 in conjunction with the holiday.

ETS routes with extra trains are KL Sentral – JB Sentral (EX9575 and EX9573), JB Sentral – KL Sentral (EX9572 and EX9578), Padang Besar – KL Sentral (EP9273) and KL Sentral – Padang Besar (EP9276).

For the exact timing that the train will depart from these stations and each station in between, see the schedule below. Tickets will be open for sale at noon today (October 27) on the KITS app, KTM’s website and ticket kiosks.

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