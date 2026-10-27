Gov’t allocating RM250m to upgrade roads in Bukit Jalil – Bandar Madani will be built in phases, over 15 years

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 October 2026 6:31 pm

Bukit Jalil residents – who have been against the 17,000-unit Bandar Madani project in their neighbourhood – must have been disappointed to hear the project being touted by PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in the recent Budget 2027, and the swift opening of registration for units in the future township.

Well, unfortunately for those concerned, it seems like there’s no stopping Bandar Madani Bukit Jalil. Today, housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming told parliament that the project will be implemented in phases over a 15-year period

However, there’s a consolation for current residents – the government is currently in the process of allocating RM250 million to upgrade roads and alleviate traffic congestion in the area. Nga said that the allocation will be used to upgrade existing roads, construct new four-lane roads, and build two bridges to improve traffic flow. We’ll need to wait for more details on the what and where.

The Teluk Intan MP said that there will be a thorough Traffic Impact Assessment (TIA), Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Social Impact Assessment (SIA), and the project has secured a development order from DBKL following a technical engagement process with relevant agencies, including PLANMalaysia, health and education ministries, JKR and MBSJ.

“This project is specifically designed to ensure that the people not only own a home but also enjoy a high quality of life,” he told Dewan Rakyat, explaining that Bukit Jalil was chosen due to its strategic location and excellent connectivity to public infrastructure.

Many know this, which is why BJ has grown to be one of the property hotspots in the Klang Valley – it went from NA to turbo with the announcement of Pavilion Bukit Jalil a decade ago and condo prices (especially those around the park) have reached levels previously seen only in KL city centre.

Aside from housing, the ’15-minute walkable city’ will have a ‘vertical school’ integrating preschool, primary, and secondary education within a single complex; a health clinic; and a Madani Hub with space for hawkers, a police kiosk, multipurpose hall, community service areas, surau, transport facilities and a bus stop.