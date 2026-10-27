Malaysia DOE targets motorcycle emissions and noise pollution in joint enforcement operations

In Bikes, Local Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 27 October 2026 10:38 am

The Malaysian Department of Environment (DOE) has stepped up enforcement against motorcycle exhaust emissions and excessive vehicle noise in separate operations in Selangor and Kelantan this month, targeting two distinct forms of environmental pollution. A joint enforcement operation with police conducted checks in Kajang focusing on exhaust emissions and a separate operation in Kota Bharu targeting excessive motor vehicle noise.

In Selangor, the DOE conducted an integrated motorcycle emissions operation with the Kajang district police traffic at the motorcycle lane of the Batu 9 toll plaza on the Cheras-Kajang Expressway on October 23. An estimated 740 motorcycles passed through the checkpoint during the operation, although only 23 were inspected and tested for carbon monoxide (CO) emissions using a gas analyser.

Six motorcycles failed to comply with the prescribed CO emissions limit of 4.5%, as stipulated under the Environmental Quality (Control of Emission from Motorcycles) Regulations 2003. Investigation papers will be opened against five motorcycle owners or riders for compound action under Section 45 of the Environmental Quality Act 1974 as well as receiving directives to have their motorcycles re-inspected at Puspakom under Section 48A(1) of the same Act.

Meanwhile, the DOE’s Kelantan branch conducted a separate integrated enforcement operation with Kota Bharu district police headquarters on October 17, running from 8.30 pm until 3.30 am the following morning. The operation focused on excessive motor vehicle noise under the Environmental Quality (Motor Vehicle Noise) Regulations 1987 with 38 vehicles inspected and 18 tested, resulting in nine notices being issued and nine cases recommended for compound action.

While both operations target environmental offences involving motorcycles and other motor vehicles, exhaust emissions and excessive noise are different forms of pollution and are regulated separately. A motorcycle that complies with noise limits may still fail an emissions test, and a vehicle with acceptable exhaust emissions can still produce excessive noise.

Passing one test therefore does not establish compliance with the other environmental requirements. The DOE urged motorcycle owners to maintain their vehicles properly to ensure compliance with environmental regulations and prevent air pollution.