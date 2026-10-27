Proton eMas 5 test mule spotted – updated version with larger capacity batteries, bodykit coming soon?

In Cars, Local News, Proton, Spyshots / by Mick Chan / 27 October 2026 11:54 am

A camouflaged vehicle was sighted on what appears to be the North-South Expressway, in an image posted to the paultan.org Automotive/Car Discussion Group on Facebook. This could be an updated Proton eMas 5 in the works, and this example appears to be wearing a bodykit of a sort, with side skirts and an altered rear bumper.

Here, this camouflaged example of the eMas 5 is still fitted with the wheels of the current model, and still does not have the rear wiper as found on the latest export market version of the Geely EX2.

This may not appear like significant updates have been applied, however it is also unlikely that Proton will need to conduct road tests for minor visual updates; this could therefore have hardware changes under the skin.

Both the export market EX2, as well as Chinese-market Xingyuan received updates earlier this year that brought options for larger-capacity batteries and therefore longer range, namely a 35.35 kWh battery in the base variant EX2 for a WLTP-rated range of 252 km, and a 47.14 kWh battery for up to 345 km of range.

The Proton eMas 5 currently on sale has a 30.12 kWh battery that offers 225 km of WLTP range in the Prime, while the Premium gets a 40.16 kWh battery offering 325 km of range (WLTP).

Might this be the reason for the test mule, namely to yield a higher trim level variant in the form of an eMas 5 Premium Plus, as currently found in the eMas 7 EV and PHEV line-ups?

The answer to that is very likely “yes”, therefore it will be a matter of when, rather than if an eMas 5 with updated internals will come to market, and this model could likely receive the bodykit as an option, in case the unadorned exterior leaves some sporting intent to be desired.

The Proton eMas 5 is currently sold in Malaysia in CKD (locally assembled) form, priced at RM56,800 for the Prime and RM69,800 for the Premium; prices for both are on-the-road without insurance.