Reduced service scope for Puspakom Bangi from Nov 2 – only MV15, B2 tests for private vehicles; no more CVs

In Local News / by Danny Tan / 27 October 2026 11:46 am

Those who frequent Puspakom Bangi, take note. The scope of service for this branch will be reduced from November 2. From that day onwards, the outlet will no longer serve commercial vehicles.

According to Puspakom, there will only be two tests available at Bangi, which are Pemeriksaan Tukar Hak Milik (MV15) and Pemeriksaan Khas (B2), both for private vehicles.

The vehicle testing company says that for other services, customers can make appointments at other Puspakom branches such as Kajang and Banting via GiCheck.

Puspakom Kajang opened its doors earlier this month. It’s the largest inspection centre in Malaysia and can accommodate 800 vehicles daily. Routine inspections for light commercial vehicles will kick off there from tomorrow (October 28) and from November 23 onwards, full services including initial and re-initial inspections will be available.

Located on Jalan P4/13, Bandar Teknologi Kajang, Puspakom Kajang operates from 8am to 5.30 pm, Monday to Friday.