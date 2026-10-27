In Cars, Local News, Tesla Motors / by Paul Tan / 27 October 2026 3:59 pm

Tesla Malaysia is taking the Cybercab on a tour of four shopping malls in the Klang Valley and Penang, starting this week. The two-seat robotaxi will be on display at Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur from October 29 to November 1, and then at three more malls until November 22, according to a poster on Tesla Malaysia’s Instagram.

Here’s where and when you can see it:

Mid Valley Megamall, Kuala Lumpur: October 29 to November 1

Sunway Square Mall, Selangor: November 3 to 9

Pavilion Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur: November 10 to 11

Gurney Plaza, Penang: November 13 to 22

At Mid Valley, the Cybercab will be at the Centre Court on the ground floor, from 10am to 10pm daily. Tesla Advisors will run 15-minute guided walkthroughs of the car, and you can also test drive the updated Model 3, Model Y or Model Y L.

Tesla says those who sign up for a walkthrough or complete a test drive will get a Cybercab mystery gift, while stocks last. Space is limited, so Tesla is asking visitors to RSVP on its website. For more details, call Tesla Malaysia on 1800 810 655.

Mid Valley is also where Tesla opened its seventh Experience Centre in Malaysia in September, next to the link bridge to The Gardens Mall.

The Cybercab is Tesla’s purpose-built robotaxi, and it has no steering wheel or pedals. It was unveiled in October 2024 at Tesla’s We, Robot event in California, as a two-seater with butterfly doors and a large touchscreen for passengers.

Production started at Gigafactory Texas in April this year. In September, Tesla began offering Cybercab rides to the public in limited areas of Austin, Texas, Reuters reported. At the time, Tesla had 420 autonomous vehicles registered in Texas, 45 of them Cybercabs.

Will you be going to see the Cybercab?

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