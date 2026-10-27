Tesla Cybertruck cancelled for Australia, New Zealand after 7 years of reservations – deposits to be refunded

In Cars, International News, Tesla Motors / by Gerard Lye / 27 October 2026 1:27 pm

The Tesla Cybertruck has been cancelled for Australia and New Zealand, the carmaker said in a recent letter sent to customers who paid the AUD150 (about RM431) deposit to secure an allocation. This comes nearly seven years after reservations were open for both countries in November 2019, shortly after the electric pick-up truck was first revealed as a prototype – the production version made its debut years later in December 2023.

“After careful consideration, plans to produce Cybertruck for Australia and New Zealand have been discontinued. As a result, we’re unable to fulfil your reservation and it will be cancelled,” the company wrote in a letter that has been wildly shared across social media.

“You’ll receive a full refund for any payments made. We appreciate this may be disappointing news and apologise for any inconvenience caused,” it continued. As a form of compensation, Tesla Australia said it is offering customers a complimentary one-year Full Self-Driving (Supervised) subscription when they order either a Model 3 or Model Y.

With FSD (Supervised) priced at AUD149 (RM428) a month, that works out to a total benefit of AUD1,788 (RM5,137). At present, Tesla Australia’s website doesn’t list the Cybertruck or even the new Roadster – both can be seen on the Malaysian site though.

The Cybertruck is only produced in left-hand drive and isn’t currently sold in any right-hand drive market. With no plans to enter Australia and New Zealand, it is very unlikely that other RHD markets, including Malaysia (it was previewed here in April 2024), will ever get the futuristic-looking pick-up truck.

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