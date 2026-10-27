Transport ministry coordinating distribution of RM1,000 aid to taxi, hire car and school bus drivers nationwide

In Local News, Public Transport / by Jonathan James Tan / 27 October 2026 10:13 am

The Malaysian transport ministry is coordinating the nationwide distribution of the RM1,000 one-off aid to taxi, hire car and school bus drivers in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure it runs smoothly and benefits the recipients.

“The transport ministry understands that drivers need to balance the costs of vehicle operation and maintenance with daily expenses and family commitments. This early implementation also takes into account the government’s desire for Hindu drivers to receive the assistance before the Deepavali celebration, thereby helping to ease expenses and festive preparations with their families,” the ministry said in a statement.

It added that 283 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers in Melaka received the aid yesterday from transport minister Anthony Loke in a ceremony.

Drivers who were not involved in yesterday’s programme can still receive the aid as long as they have a valid driver’s card and public service vehicle (PSV) licence.

“If the relevant documents have expired, they must renew their driver’s card online via the commercial vehicle licensing system (iSPKP) by October 25 at the latest,” the ministry said.

Announced in Budget 2027, the RM1,000 aid was funded through the sale of special ‘H’ number plates, which raised an impressive RM91 million. An estimated 53,000 taxi, hire car and school bus drivers nationwide are expected to benefit.