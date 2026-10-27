TuJu app wasn’t developed to compete with Waze, says LLM – improvements possible but will take time

In Local News / by Gerard Lye / 27 October 2026 10:14 am

The Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) has clarified that the TuJu navigation app was not meant to compete directly with Waze, but rather to improve services along tolled highways, reports Malaysiakini.

“It is not a navigation application like Waze. Our collaboration is simply intended to improve our traffic management centre,” said LLM chairperson Hasni Mohammad. Launched in late November last year, TuJu was developed as a joint venture between LLM and Prosignal Consortium.

Hasni added that TuJu was conceived as an additional service for users of tolled highways, providing them with traffic updates, information on rest areas, locations of enforcement cameras as well as emergency assistance contact details.

“TuJu is meant to be a navigation application, but its scale and capabilities, compared with Waze, are being developed specifically for tolled highway users. If you are travelling on the highway from Ayer Keroh to Seremban, the application will be able to tell you about traffic conditions along the way, the exits, rest areas and other facilities,” he explained.

Hasni also stated that the prime minister has instructed him to upgrade TuJu following widespread public criticism over severe system failures. This comes days after prime minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced on October 21 that public servants are banned from using Waze while on official duties and urged Malaysians to switch to locally-developed apps like TuJu.

Anwar cited concerns over the security of users’ information as well as movement data due to Waze’s links to Israel. He later acknowledged on October 23 that TuJu was incomplete but urged users to be patient as improvements were being carried out.

Hasni said that while TuJu was mainly for tolled highways, expanding the app’s coverage to federal, municipal and village roads is possible depending on technical capabilities and funding. However, this will take time because even at this stage, not all highways provided traffic information to LLM.

“Perhaps ten or 15 years from now, yes, we could expand to federal roads, municipal roads and village roads. But for now, the focus is solely on tolled highways,” he said.