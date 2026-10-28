2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 gets 158 PS, self-lowering suspension and radar riding aids

In Bikes, International Bike News, Triumph / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2026 6:17 pm

A comprehensive update for the 2027 Triumph Tiger 1200 range with more power, revised handling, self-lowering suspension and new radar-based rider assistance systems. Coming in four model variants, pricing is listed at £18,295 (RM99,300) for the GT Pro, £18,995 (RM103,100) for the Rally Pro, £19,875 (RM107,900) for the GT Explorer and £20,575 (RM111,700) for the Rally Explorer, in the UK

Power comes from an updated 1,160 cc T-Plane triple-cylinder engine producing 158 PS at 9,250 rpm, up by 8 PS. Revised cylinder head components, pistons, valves, fuel injection and exhaust improve engine efficiency, while revised gear ratios deliver better low-speed control.

Updates to the six-speed gearbox and shaft drive also aim to improve refinement. All four variants now use 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, with 200 mm of suspension travel at both ends with the GT models getting cast-aluminium wheels, while Rally versions use side-laced spoked wheels.

Updated Showa EERA Heightflex semi-active suspension offers Firm, Medium and Soft damping settings, with automatic preload adjustment to maintain ride height when carrying a passenger or luggage. The automatic ride-height function lowers the seat by 30 mm when stopping.

When combined with the two-position seat adjustment and optional low seat, this reduces seat height to as little as 790 mm at a standstill. The system restores normal ride height when moving off, while a new Centre Stand Assist function makes the motorcycle easier to lift onto its centre stand.

Rider assistance technology is another major upgrade, with front and rear Bosch radar supporting features including adaptive cruise control, Group Ride Assist, Forward Collision Warning, Emergency Brake Assist, Blind Spot Assist and Rear Distance Warning. Cornering ABS and traction control remain standard, while up to eight riding modes are available, depending on the variant.

The cockpit gains a seven-inch high-definition Bosch TFT touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A waterproof phone compartment with USB-C charging and a new adaptive LED projector headlight, which illuminates into bends as the motorcycle leans, complete the technology updates.

For touring, the GT Pro and Rally Pro retain 20-litre fuel tanks, while the GT Explorer and Rally Explorer get 30-litre tanks. All models feature redesigned rider and pillion seats with thicker foam, heated seats for both occupants and three-stage heated grips.



