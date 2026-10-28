ACE 2026: Enjoy up to RM10,000 off selected Carro Certified cars with the Car of the Month promo, til Nov 30

In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 28 October 2026 5:56 pm

In search of a new ride, but shopping around before making the leap? The Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is the place to be this weekend from October 31 to November 1, where the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be held.

If you are looking beyond brand new, co-sponsor Carro is running its Car of the Month promotion until November 30, 2026, where you can get up to RM10,000 off the vehicle of your choice from the Carro Certified Cars selection.

Every Carro Certified car comes with a one-year warranty, so you’ll get to enjoy your latest car not just with generous savings on its purchase price, but also with peace of mind.

You’ll be assured to know that pricing from Carro is all-in, with no hidden fees – no processing fees, no inspection fees, and no extra fees if you are buying on finance. This should offer yet more peace of mind in the purchase process, with no surprise surcharges.

Benefits of buying from Carro Certified include a 160-point selection, a five-day money-back guarantee, as well as the assurance of mileage reading tampering and no major accident, fire or flood damage. Browse the Carro Certified inventory here to find your ride – from compact urban runabouts to luxury SUVs, there will be something to suit your needs.

The automotive manufacturer brands participating in ACE 2026 are Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. In addition to Carro, co-sponsor Jacar will showcase their products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

In addition to the promotions from the participating brands, there are RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show from us, here at paultan.org.

Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, which includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

Goodie bags will also be up for grabs, from V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

All these deals await at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1, and entry is free of charge. Find out more from the ACE 2026 microsite, here.