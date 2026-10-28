ACE 2026: Explore the GWM Tank 300 off-road SUV in both ICE and HEV forms – five years free maintenance

In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 28 October 2026 4:49 pm

Just a few days to go before the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, takes place, with the show set to run this October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Like previous editions, ACE 2026 promises plenty of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles, all under one roof.

Great Wall Motor (GWM) will be one of the brands at the show, and it will have its Tank 300 off-road SUV on display at its booth. The rugged beast is available in ICE and HEV versions. Pick the petrol variant and you’ll get a 2.0 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine offering 220 PS at 5,500 rpm and 380 Nm of torque from 1,800 to 3,600 rpm, with drive delivered via an eight-speed automatic transmission and a part-time four-wheel drive system.

Opt for the HEV and you’ll find a 245 PS/380 Nm 2.0 litre turbo engine, a 106 PS/268 Nm electric motor, a 1.67-kWh ternary lithium battery and a nine-speed hybrid automatic transmission. Total output is 346 PS/648 Nm, so there’s way more on tap.

The Tank 300 comes with a lifetime warranty on the engine and transmission, and buyers can look forward to five years of free maintenance, inclusive of labour and parts, as well as a free TnG RFID. Visit the GWM booth at ACE 2026 to explore the Tank 300 up close and discover all the SUV has to offer.

In addition to GWM, ACE 2026 will also feature brands such as Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

Purchasing a car at ACE 2026 brings with it extra benefits beyond just the promotions offered by individual brands, because the first 200 confirmed bookings will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw, with prizes worth RM57,000 up for grabs.

These include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. There will also be goodie bags, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re shopping for a new car, you’ll find the best deals at ACE 2026, which takes place this October 31 to November 1 at the SCCC. Find out more details at the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!