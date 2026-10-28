ACE 2026: Mazda CX-60 3.3L MHEV – luxurious flagship SUV with all the kit you’ll need, and a 280 hp inline-six!

In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 28 October 2026 4:00 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this weekend, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

If you’re the kind who likes large, premium SUVs, be sure to check out the Mazda CX-60. Everyone’s familiar with Hiroshima’s popular CX-5 and even the larger CX-8, but the CX-60 is something else altogether. Mazda’s handsome flagship SUV sits on a rear-wheel drive platform with the RWD-based i-Activ AWD system, and the engine is mounted longitudinally.

That engine is the e-SkyActiv G 3.3-litre inline-six turbo engine with Mazda’s M Hybrid Boost 48V mild hybrid system. Total output is 280 hp and 450 Nm, and it’s paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission. All the crucial ingredients enthusiasts look for in a sports sedan, here in a luxurious SUV.

Speaking of luxury, the CX-60 boasts Takumi-level interior craftsmanship throughout the cabin, peppered with traditional Japanese design influences such as the Hacho-inspired wood trim, Kakenui stitching and the Musubu stitching technique. The classy and ergonomic cockpit has a driver personalisation system that automatically remembers driver preferences.

Practical luxuries include a triple-display setup including a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, 360-degree monitor with see through view, Bose premium audio, ventilated power seats and ambient lighting, among other goodies.

Safety wise, you’ll get the full i-Activsense driver assist suite on this Euro NCAP five-star rated model. The CX-60 is one of those cars that needs to be experienced in person, so check it out at Mazda’s booth.

Mazda is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!