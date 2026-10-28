ACE 2026: Mitsubishi Xforce Roving Cloud, AXCR-winning Triton on display; games, giveaways and gifts

In Advertorial / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 October 2026 3:45 pm

We’re just days away from the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) 2026, powered by Petronas Primax! From October 31 to November 1, visitors are set to be faced with stunning deals at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Don’t miss it!

Remember to visit Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) while you’re there – on display will be the famous Xforce Roving Cloud (that’s right, the one with the raining cloud above it that you’ve seen around the Klang Valley). The Xforce’s first-in-class Wet Mode works with Active Yaw Control to give you more driving confidence when the heavens open.

You’ll also see the very Triton that won the 2026 Asia Cross Country Rally (AXCR), and an AXCR booth will help you learn more about the gruelling six-day, 2,000+ km event. Outdoor kakis will delight at an Xpander with a lifestyle camping set-up – this should give you some great ideas and inspiration for your next outing.

Activities include the Xforce Load Up Challenge (how many items can you load into its 410-litre boot within a minute?), the Xforce Test Drive Challenge and a social media giveaway, which could net you some exclusive free gifts. For buyers (prospective ones, too), every test drive earns you an MMM exclusive tumbler, and every booking, an MMM exclusive umbrella.

ACE 2026 will also host, among others, Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services. TNB Electron is also a co-sponsor.

On top of all the brands’ own promos, paultan.org has prepared RM3,000 worth of vouchers for the first 200 confirmed bookings at the show. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000, including a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So see you at ACE 2026, powered by Petronas Primax – October 31 to November 1, Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Entry is free. Learn more on the ACE 2026 microsite.