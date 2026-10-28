CFMoto teases new sports bike ahead of EICMA 2026

In Bikes, CFMoto, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2026 1:33 pm

CFMoto has teased a new fully faired sports motorcycle ahead of its unveiling at EICMA 2026 in Milan, Italy. The Chinese manufacturer has yet to reveal its name, specifications or production plans.

The teaser shows the bike’s cockpit, clip-on handlebars and windscreen, but does not confirm whether it is a production version of the V4 SR-RR superbike prototype showcased at EICMA last year. The V4 SR-RR uses a 997 cc, 90-degree V-four engine that CFMoto previously said produces more than 213 hp.

A prototype reportedly reached 315.82 km/h during a speed run in China in June 2026. It remains unclear whether the upcoming model will retain the V4 engine or share the prototype’s performance figures.

A production V4 sports bike would mark a significant step up for CFMoto as it expands beyond its existing range of road, naked and adventure motorcycles into the high-performance superbike segment. CFMoto has also teased a new scooter for the show, with both models expected to be unveiled during EICMA which runs from from November 3 to 8.