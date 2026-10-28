Government taking legal action against Zetrix AI for failure to settle RM314 million in arrears – Anthony Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 28 October 2026 12:56 pm

The Malaysian government is taking legal action, including a civil suit against Zetrix AI for its failure to fully settle RM314 million in arrears and penalties, reported New Straits Times.

Zetrix AI, which is under the MYyEG Group, was suspended as a JPJ collection agent on October 5 this year after failing to remit RM314 million government revenue collected between May 19 and September 30.

Full settlement of all outstanding payments including late transfer penalties was a pre-condition for any extension or further operational consideration, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

“Revenue collected on its behalf must not be made part of a company’s operating funds. Any delay in handing over the money is classified as a serious breach of the terms of the agreement,” Loke said.

The transport minister said that the transfer of revenue had been delayed for almost five months, from May 19 to October 4, despite having held four engagement sessions and special discussions, and issuing 35 reminder notices to recover the arrears.

Zetrix AI had submitted a cheque dated September 30 for RM231 million for the settlement of arrears up to August 17, however the cheque could not be cashed, the transport minister said. On October 23, the transport minister said that Zetrix AI had yet to make any payment towards RM314 million in outstanding remittances.

To prevent future leakages, the road transport department (JPJ) is revamping its MySikap portal and MyJPJ app to reduce reliance on third-party agents, Loke said.

The ministry of transport is also discussing a proposed mechanism with the ministry of finance and the Accountant-General’s department to channel government revenue directly into government accounts, bypassing third-party accounts, according to the report.