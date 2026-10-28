Gov’t considering dynamic insurance pricing for e-hailing to lower costs; drive more, pay more – MoT

In Local News, Public Transport / by Danny Tan / 28 October 2026 12:24 pm

There could be good news on the way for e-hailing drivers. The government is studying dynamic insurance and takaful models that price coverage based on mileage and driver risk profiles, in an effort to reduce escalating vehicle operating costs.

The transport ministry, in a written reply yesterday to Bakri MP Tan Hong Pin in the Dewan Rakyat, confirmed that a dedicated Inter-Agency Task Force convened by Bank Negara is leading efforts to restructure e-hailing insurance mechanisms and alleviate financial burden on drivers.

Under the framework being considered, traditional fixed annual premiums could make way for usage-based policies calculated on a per-kilometre basis, alongside individual risk ratings. MoT explained that aligning pricing directly with actual road time and trip volume is intended to create fairer, more responsive coverage tailored to the varying work patterns of gig-economy motorists, reported by Malay Mail.

The task force is also evaluating the integration of telematics, which will monitor driving habits such as speed, acceleration and braking patterns, to incentivise safer road behaviour and mitigate crash risks.

The government is exploring deeper data-sharing protocols between e-hailing platform operators and underwriters to improve risk assessment accuracy and streamline accident claims verification, the ministry said.

MoT reiterated that valid motor insurance is mandatory under Section 90(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, and is separate from the wider social safety protections for the gig sector under the purview of the Human Resources Ministry. No target timeline or expected percentage drop in premiums were shared, though.