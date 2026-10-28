LPT3 to be implemented via public-private partnership, winning bidder to bear full development cost – Nanta

In Local News / by Jonathan James Tan / 28 October 2026 11:25 am

Malaysian works minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has said that the East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3) will be implemented through privatisation under a public-private partnership (PPP) arrangement via a competitive bidding process or Request for Proposal (RFP), with the successful bidder bearing the full development cost, Bernama reports.

The proposed alignment spans 122 km from Terengganu’s Kampung Gemuruh to Kelantan’s Tunjong and will complement LPT1 and LPT2. Nanta said the statement of needs has been submitted to the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS) for the RFP documents to be prepared before submission to the cabinet for consideration and a decision.

“The proposal is currently at the RFP document preparation stage,” he said yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat, adding that the government’s current priority is to ensure that the Central Spine Road and Kota Bharu-Kuala Krai Highway (KBKK) projects progress smoothly and are completed on schedule.

He said the 70.4-kilometre KBKK project is now at 78.8% progress, with the Pasir Hor-Kadok stretch fully completed. The remaining five packages are under construction and are expected to be completed in 2027. Meanwhile, the Central Spine Road’s Kelantan section, comprising 10 sub-packages worth RM3.08 billion from Kuala Krai to Gua Musang, is expected to be fully completed by 2028.

On delays to the Central Spine Road’s Package 3, involving sections 3B and 3C, Nanta said the appointment of a replacement contractor is in the final stage of the procurement process.

“The letter of acceptance is targeted for issuance by mid-November 2026, subject to finance ministry approval. This will allow construction work to resume and the remaining work to be completed according to the revised schedule,” he said.

Regarding the 706-km Sabah Pan Borneo Highway, the works minister said four of the 35 work packages have been completed and the remaining 31 are targeted for completion in stages by 2030. Physical progress has reached 89.54% for Phase 1A and 25.53% for Phase 1B.

For 2027, the works ministry has been allocated RM1.146 billion for operating expenditure (+5.6% year-on-year) and RM9.736 billion for development expenditure (+3% year-on-year).