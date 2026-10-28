Luxeed to launch six NEVs globally – Chery-Huawei premium brand to offer Stormax SUV, LLounge MPV first

In Cars, International News, Luxeed / by Gerard Lye / 28 October 2026 3:37 pm

Luxeed RX

According to CarNewsChina, Chery’s premium brand Luxeed plans to launch six new energy vehicles (NEVs) in markets outside China. This is part of the brand’s global expansion plan announced last week, which will see a phased rollout staring with right-hand drive and Middle East markets in 2027.

Launched in 2023, Luxeed is a joint venture between Chery and Huawei and is part of the Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance (HIMA). In China, the brand’s line-up consists of four electrified models, namely the S7 (mid-size sedan), R7 (mid-size coupe-styled SUV), RX (mid-size SUV) and V9 (full-size MPV).

For global markets, the brand revealed that its six models will be split across three product lines and offer up to three powertrain types. The V9 and RX will be the first two models to lead the expansion and will be renamed the LLounge and Stormax respectively for global markets.

Luxeed V9

The LLounge and Stormax will each represent their own product lines, leaving the third to be occupied by four crossovers that are tentatively named 3, 5, 7 and 9. These are said to be positioned as more luxurious products than the driving-focused Stormax.

Australia is tipped to be among Luxeed’s first RHD markets, with Malaysia also a possibility given the sighting of an R7 on our roads – could this be the ‘7’ in the third product line?. If you’re curious about the R7, the SUV in China retails for between 239,800 and 319,800 yuan (about RM147k and RM195k). It is a battery electric vehicle (BEV) that measures 4,982 mm long, 1,981 mm wide, 1,650 mm tall and sits five within its wheelbase of 2,950 mm.

Built on an 800-volt electrical architecture, the R7 can be had with a single rear electric motor rated at 309 PS (304 hp or 227 kW) that is paired with either an 81-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) or 100-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for CLTC-rated ranges of 705 and 855 km respectively. There’s also a dual-motor variant that adds a front electric motor with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and sticks to the 100-kWh NMC battery.

Luxeed R7

As for the two confirmed global models, the RX looks be heavily inspired by the Ferrari Purosangue in terms of design and it retails for between 259,800 and 389,800 yuan (RM159k and 238k). It too is a pure BEV, but one that is larger at 5,020 mm long, 2,007 mm wide, 1,600 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm.

The five-seater also gets an 800-volt system, a selection of 81-kWh LFP and 100-kWh NMC batteries (range between 672 and 852 km CLTC) as well as rear- and dual-motor configurations. Power outputs are higher here, with RWD variants packing 377 PS (371 hp or 277 kW), while the additional front motor on AWD variants add 218 PS (215 hp or 160 kW).

Lastly, the LLounge known as the V9 in China sells for between 389,800 and 519,800 yuan (RM238k and RM318k). The luxury MPV, unlike the other two models, is a range-extended electric vehicle (REEV) that incorporates a 1.5 litre turbocharged inline-four petrol engine.

Luxeed S7

Also built on an 800-volt system, the LLounge’s powertrains all use a 53.4-kWh NMC battery that offers either 285 or 305 km of electric-only range or a combined hybrid range of either 1,230 or 1,320 km – CLTC standard.

The seven-seat MPV (2+2+3 layout) can be had with a single rear electric motor with the same output as the R7, with the alternative being an AWD setup with a front electric motor rated at 211 PS (208 hp or 155 kW).

Lastly, the S7, which was first revealed as the EH3, is a pure BEV that is priced between 229,800 and 289,800 yuan (RM141k and RM177k). Also with an 800-volt system, available motor configurations for the sedan mirror that of the R7, with range figures of between 705 and 855 km (CLTC).