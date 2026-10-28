Malaysian fuel prices Oct 29-Nov 4, 2026 – all prices up; diesel to RM5.27, RON95 to RM4.42, RON97 to RM4.90

In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / by Anthony Lim / 28 October 2026 8:50 pm

Another Wednesday, which means that it is time once again for the weekly fuel price update, with the ministry of finance having announced the retail prices of fuels for the coming week of October 29 to November 4, 2026.

Both petrol and diesel fuels see a price increase for the coming week. In the case of unsubsidised B10 and B15 grades of diesel, the price goes up by 20 sen this week to RM5.27 per litre, compared to the RM5.07 per litre price it was at last week. As such, Euro 5 B7 diesel, which costs 20 sen more per litre than B10/B15 diesel, climbs to RM5.47 per litre.

As of July 1, Malaysians owning a diesel vehicle pay a subsidised retail price of RM2.10 per litre for B10 and B15 diesel blends, with eligible users now allocated a monthly quota of 300 litres as of September 1. This is still shared with Budi95, which means the increase from 200 to 300 litres applies to both fuels.

Meanwhile, for petrol, the price of unsubsidised RON 95 petrol is now RM4.42 per litre, up 10 sen from from the RM4.32 per litre price of last week, while RON 97 also goes up by 10 sen to RM4.90 per litre, from RM4.80 per litre last week.

As it has been for a while now, subsidised RON 95 petrol under the Budi Madani RON 95 (Budi95) scheme continues at RM1.99 per litre, with Malaysians holding a valid driving licence being eligible for the fuel at a monthly quota that has now been restored to 300 litres as of September 1.

These prices take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, November 4. This is the 45th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2026, and the 408th in total since the format was introduced at the start of 2019.