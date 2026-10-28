Mazda CX-5 with Google built-in gets support for Gemini AI assistant – available as a free update via Google Play

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 28 October 2026 1:38 pm

The third-generation Mazda CX-5 now supports Google’s Gemini AI assistant, which will be rolled out as a free update through Google Play to cars of United States, Canadian, European and Japanese specifications. With this, customers will be able to operate certain vehicle functions and access information hands-free by simply speaking naturally with Gemini.

According to the Japanese carmakers, customers can ask Gemini for places that meet specific criteria, adjust air-conditioning or request for specific media experiences, among other things. One can also have a free-flowing conversation with the assistant via Gemini Live, although that’s currently in beta.

The latest CX-5 is the first Mazda to have Google built-in that sees deeper integration with the car’s hardware unlike mirroring solutions like Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This system not only allows apps to be downloaded directly to the infotainment system and launched natively, but also enables various vehicle functions to be controlled.

Mazda is one of several brands with Google built-in cars, with others being Polestar, Volvo, Cadillac, GMC, Chevrolet, Renault, Honda, Acura, Nissan, Infiniti, Lincoln, Ford, Buick, Mitsubishi, BYD (international models) and Alpine.