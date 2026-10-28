Mazda CX-70 discontinued in the US due to poor demand – CX-90 gets new 2-row variant to serve as replacement

In Cars, International News, Mazda / by Gerard Lye / 28 October 2026 10:20 am

Mazda has announced that the CX-70 will be discontinued in the United States for the 2027 model year, with a new two-row variant of the CX-90 being its replacement. This comes around two years after the CX-70 first went on sale there.

While their names suggest different size classes, both the CX-70 and CX-90 are essentially the same SUV with identical exterior dimensions and wheelbases. The figures are a length of 5,121 mm, a width of 1,971 mm, a height of 1,745 mm and a wheelbase of 3,119 mm. The only difference is that the CX-70 has two rows of seats while the CX-90 only came with three rows previously.

Combing the history books, the CX-90 was the first to debut in February 2023 and went on sale for the 2024 model year. Meanwhile, the CX-70 was revealed in January 2024, with deliveries commencing for the 2025 model year.

Data shows the CX-90 outsold the CX-70 by a significant margin in 2025, with the current year-to-date figures for 2026 being no different. On the latter, 34,999 units of the CX-90 were sold from January to September this year compared to just 9,686 units for the CX-70.

The CX-90 in the US is offered with two powertrains, including a 3.3 litre turbocharged inline-six petrol engine with mild hybrid technology as well as a plug-in hybrid system based around a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four petrol mill. For the coming model year, the SUV gets four new exterior paint choices, along with updated rear suspension bushings and a revised rear suspension crossmember for better passenger comfort and ride quality.