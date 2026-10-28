MotoGP title fight heads to Malaysia with Marquez 10 points ahead of injured Martín

In Bikes, International Bike News, MotoGP / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2026 12:03 pm

After the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez heads to the Malaysian MotoGP at Sepang this weekend with a 10-point lead in the 2026 Riders’ Championship, leaving injured rival Jorge Martín with a chance to fight for the title. The Australian GP at Phillip Island was called off on Sunday after heavy rain and poor visibility prevented the medical helicopter from operating safely.

No championship points were awarded for the main race, leaving the standings unchanged following Saturday’s sprint. Marquez won the sprint to move ahead of Martín, who crashed while fighting for the lead and suffered a fracture to his right wrist with the Aprilia rider declared unfit for Sunday’s race.

Marquez now leads the championship with 365 points, followed by Martín on 355. Marco Bezzecchi sits third on 315 points, 50 behind the Ducati rider, with four rounds remaining after Malaysia. The cancellation proves significant for the title battle.

Had Marquez won Sunday’s race, his advantage over the injured Martín could have grown to 35 points. Instead, the Spaniard heads to Sepang with a narrower lead that could still be overturned over the remaining rounds. Martín’s immediate priority is recovering sufficiently to return to the track.

His fracture will need to be assessed before he can be cleared to race, and Sepang’s demanding braking zones and tropical heat will present a considerable physical challenge. Bezzecchi also remains mathematically in contention.

The Aprilia rider is 50 points behind Marquez and could capitalise on any difficulties for the championship leaders, making him another rider to watch at Sepang. With the title still undecided, results in Malaysia could prove crucial to the outcome of the championship.

The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia runs at Sepang International Circuit from October 30 to November 1. Malaysia is the fourth to last round int he 2026 MotoGP calendar, with remaining races in Qatar and Portugal before the season ender in Valencia, Spain.