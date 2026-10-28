Nearly 22,000 applications for transfer of Budi Diesel eligibility approved as of October 27 – finance minister II

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 28 October 2026 4:16 pm

Nearly 21,700 applications for the transfer of Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) entitlements have been approved as of October 27, including 12,160 applications from Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, reported New Straits Times.

Registered owners had been allowed to transfer their subsidised diesel quota to actual users who are Malaysians with a valid MyKad and who are eligible for Budi95 subsidised petrol since September 16, finance minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said.

Owners with more than one diesel vehicle can transfer their entitlements to up to three other people, subject to the number of vehicles they own and to eligibility checks, he said.

The measure addressed issues common in Sabah and Sarawak where vehicles are often used by family members, workers and other users who are not the registered owners of the vehicle, he added.

“This step is important to address issues that often occur in Sabah and Sarawak, such as the use of vehicles by family members, workers, actual users who are not registered owners, and the practice of sambung bayar, he said.

As of September 16, registered owners of private diesel vehicles who are eligible under Budi Diesel are able to transfer their eligibility to any individuals who use the vehicles. Previously, the eligibility transfer was limited to immediate family members.