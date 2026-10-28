No immediate plans to amend laws on overloaded heavy vehicles; existing provisions sufficient – Anthony Loke

The ministry of transport has no immediate plans to amend laws on overloaded heavy vehicles as existing provisions are sufficient to address the offence, reported New Straits Times.
The ministry will focus on firm and consistent enforcement, including taking action against repeat offenders to protect road users and to reduce road damage, said transport minister Anthony Loke.
The land public transport agency (APAD) had strengthened its punitive action matrix for operator offences, which enables it to suspend or revoke vehicle permits and operator licences based on how severe and how often the offences are, the transport minister said.
“Action against overloading covers drivers or vehicle owners, depending on the offence committed, as well as operators who breach licence conditions. For licensed operators, the Land Public Transport Act allows conditions to be imposed so that the weight of goods vehicles does not exceed the maximum limit,” he said.
Operators who breach the conditions can be fined between RM1,000 and RM500,000, be sentenced to jail for up to two years, or both, upon conviction, and vehicles suspected of involvement in such offences could also be seized under the Land Public Transport Act, said the transport minister.
“Forfeiture is subject to a court order under the same section. Administrative action on vehicle permits or operator licences can also be taken based on the offence and the company’s record of violations,” Loke said.
Comments
From the looks of it, everytime we see a lorry on the road, it’s safe to assume that 90% of the time it has no road tax, no insurance, and the license plate is a false plate . So much for being economic workhorses. These trucks have become nothing more than criminal symbols. so it is safe to assume that the lorry and truck drivers are lawbreaking crimimal scum , remind me again why they should be entitled to subsidies?
Such a stupid assumption from lowlife like you to call all the trucks and truck drivers as lawbreakers criminal scums.
I’m a lorry drivers and my road taxes almost rm500 per months, GDL and CDL renewal on time and my truck have a mandatory inspection at Puspakom every 6 months.
Are you so stupid and ignorant self entitled prick sob brain functioning normally untill you dare to assume all trucks and truck drivers as criminals only by this post?
sigh! un-toni lock must resign .