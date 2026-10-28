No immediate plans to amend laws on overloaded heavy vehicles; existing provisions sufficient – Anthony Loke

In Local News / by Mick Chan / 28 October 2026 10:20 am

The ministry of transport has no immediate plans to amend laws on overloaded heavy vehicles as existing provisions are sufficient to address the offence, reported New Straits Times.

The ministry will focus on firm and consistent enforcement, including taking action against repeat offenders to protect road users and to reduce road damage, said transport minister Anthony Loke.

The land public transport agency (APAD) had strengthened its punitive action matrix for operator offences, which enables it to suspend or revoke vehicle permits and operator licences based on how severe and how often the offences are, the transport minister said.

“Action against overloading covers drivers or vehicle owners, depending on the offence committed, as well as operators who breach licence conditions. For licensed operators, the Land Public Transport Act allows conditions to be imposed so that the weight of goods vehicles does not exceed the maximum limit,” he said.

Operators who breach the conditions can be fined between RM1,000 and RM500,000, be sentenced to jail for up to two years, or both, upon conviction, and vehicles suspected of involvement in such offences could also be seized under the Land Public Transport Act, said the transport minister.

“Forfeiture is subject to a court order under the same section. Administrative action on vehicle permits or operator licences can also be taken based on the offence and the company’s record of violations,” Loke said.