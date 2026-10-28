Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia strengthens aftersales excellence through National Technical Skills Competition

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 28 October 2026 10:20 am

Skills and experience in a technical vocation are often tucked away behind the scenes, with the fruits of one’s labour typically manifesting themselves in a functioning machine well beyond the confines of a workshop.

With a competition, comes the opportunity for personnel to showcase their technical prowess, and in the bigger picture this is also part of the broader effort by Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia towards improving aftersales service and to build stronger customer trust and confidence.

Enter the Omoda | Jaecoo Technical Skills Competition 2026, which was held at Omoda | Jaecoo Johor, Kulai Supernova Sdn Bhd, where technicians from authorised Omoda | Jaecoo dealerships in Malaysia took part.

Here, the Omoda | Jaecoo Technical Skills Competition 2026 involved a total of 210 technicians from authorised Omoda | Jaecoo dealerships across Malaysia, of which 30 were selected to advance to the semi-finals. Based on their overall scores and competency, the top 10 technicians were selected to advance to the final round of the competition.

The 10 finalists were expected to demonstrate both their technical knowledge and their practical skills in a real workshop environment during the final round.

This was comprised of a theory test that covered product knowledge, diagnostics and service processes, while a practical assessment covered hands-on tasks at designated work bays, which focused on real-world troubleshooting, repair quality and efficiency.

The panel of judges for the competition consisted of members of the Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia technical and training team, which included the technical support team and master trainers.

Highly experienced in vehicle diagnostics, repair standards and technical training, the role of these judges was to evaluate each participant on key criteria such as accuracy, diagnostic process, repair quality, and time management, thus ensuring fair and professional assessment throughout the competition.

The best performers have been amply rewarded; first three places received a cash prize, a trophy and a certificate, with fourth- and fifth-placed contestants having received a cash prize and a certificate, while participants placed sixth through to 10th each received a participation certificate.

The Omoda | Jaecoo Technical Skills Competition 2026 concluded with an outstanding display of technical expertise, precision, and professionalism from participants across the dealer network.

After a highly competitive Final Round, Wong Sau Seng from Gagner Auto Sdn Bhd (Plentong) emerged as the champion, demonstrating exceptional technical knowledge and practical skills throughout the competition. Muhammad Mukhriz Bin Abd Rahim from Taycn Kredit Sdn Bhd secured second place, while Mohamad Kharmafitri Bin Mohd Said from AJ Premium Motor Sdn Bhd achieved third place.

Their achievements reflect not only their individual dedication and technical excellence but also the strong commitment of their respective dealerships towards continuous skills development and service excellence. The competition serves as an important platform to recognize outstanding technical talent and further strengthen the capabilities of Omoda | Jaecoo aftersales dealer network.

In addition to these, the winner of the Omoda | Jaecoo Technical Skills Competition 2026 will represent Malaysia at the Omoda | Jaecoo World Skills Competition in China this November, which will be a memorable milestone for local technical talent.

Through initiatives like this, Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia continues to strengthen its aftersales capabilities by developing skilled technicians and expanding its service support through a nationwide network of 54 service centres across Malaysia, with the aim of delivering better service quality and a more reliable ownership experience for customers.

Find out more about Omoda | Jaecoo in Malaysia, here.