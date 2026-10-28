Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s technical skills competition sharpens technicians’ knowledge, diagnostic capabilities

by Danny Tan / 28 October 2026 9:57 am

Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia recently held a technical skills competition aimed at strengthening technical capabilities across its after-sales network.

OJ MY says that as vehicle technologies continue to evolve, such a competition provides a platform for technicians to further sharpen their technical knowledge, diagnostic capabilities and repair skills, while promoting high standards of safety and service quality.

“Customer satisfaction is at the heart of what we do at Omoda | Jaecoo. A great ownership experience does not end when the customer drives away from our showroom, it continues through every interaction with our after-sales team. We are continuously strengthening their knowledge and capabilities so that our customers can have greater confidence in the service and support they receive,” said Chris Tan, head of Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia.

The Omoda | Jaecoo Technical Skills Competition 2026 brought together technicians from across the brand’s service network, with participants evaluated through theoretical and practical assessments. The initiative also serves to recognise outstanding technical talent and encourage continuous professional development.

The competition carried the theme ‘Sharpening Skills, Shaping Futures’, reflecting OJ MY’s commitment to developing technical talent and strengthening service capabilities as its network continues to grow.

Speaking of that, Omoda | Jaecoo Malaysia’s dealer network comprises 56 outlets nationwide – 24 in the central region, 11 in the southern region, 11 in the northern region, two on the East Coast and seven in East Malaysia.

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