Ops Luxury: Most seized luxury cars reclaimed by owners within three days after road tax renewal says JPJ

Most luxury car owners whose vehicles were seized for expired road tax in Penang recover them within one to three days after renewing their road tax and paying the relevant compounds, according to the state Road Transport Department (JPJ). Penang JPJ director Zulkifly Ismail said the process depended on whether the vehicles still had valid motor insurance, with longer delays if their policies had expired.
“Most of them settle everything within one to three days. They renew their road tax, pay the compound and get their cars back,” he said at the Penang JPJ Media Appreciation Night on Friday. Some owners had opted for six-month road tax despite having insurance coverage valid for a full year.
This allowed them to renew their road tax promptly after their vehicles were seized, provided their insurance remained valid. However, motorists whose insurance had also expired faced a longer process, as they had to appear before a magistrate and be sentenced for the offences.
“The delay is usually because they have to wait for their cases to be brought before the court. It depends on when they can get a court date,” Zulkifly said. The compounds payable by owners with valid insurance also depended on when they settled their offences.
As reported by paultan.org in May, Penang JPJ seized 51 luxury vehicles worth approximately RM14 million under Ops Luxury between January 1 and May 21. The vehicles had accumulated around RM175,000 in unpaid road tax.
Some had been driven for years without valid road tax, including a BMW whose road tax had expired in 2020 and a Jaguar that had been without valid road tax since 2021. A Ford Mustang with an annual road tax bill of RM10,900 had not been renewed since 2022. JPJ issued 137 notices and took enforcement action for various offences during the operation.
While luxury car owners can often reclaim their vehicles within days by settling their offences, the process can take considerably longer for motorcycles seized during operations targeting foreign workers riding without valid licences. Zulkifly said owners of these motorcycles could wait up to three months to recover their vehicles, as the cases also had to be brought before a magistrate.
Comments
From the looks of it, everytime we see a supercar on the road, it’s safe to assume that 90% of the time it has no road tax, no insurance, and the license plate is either a law-breaking fancy plate or a false plate altogether. So much for being “status symbols”. These cars have become nothing more than scammer symbols. so it is safe to assume that the T15 are lawbreaking crimimal scum , remind me again why they should be entitled to subsidies?
antoni lock must resign! now on hulubalang jalan cannot demands festival donations from millionaire T1 criminal luxury car owner anymore
Beli kereta mahal ada $$$.. tp bayar road tax xada $$$…
renew for six months can drive for another six years. more value for money than shopping for groceries in tesco
Yup… Tak guna JPJ canang cerita 10 thun tak bayar road tax kalau cuma bayar 6 bulan pun dah boleh bebas… Sepatutnya bayar semua sekali utk 10 tahun yang tertunggak barulah pemilik gerun… Akai ada ka MOT?
Some had been driven for years untong tak perlu bayar….