RM270,000 Budi Madani subsidy abuse, Penang petrol station barred from selling subsidised fuel

In Local News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2026 9:47 am

The government has barred a petrol station in Sungai Buaya, Nibong Tebal, Penang, from selling subsidised RON 95 petrol and diesel under the Budi Madani programme. This occurred after uncovering suspected subsidy abuse involving more than RM270,000.

The Finance Ministry said its investigations, prompted by police reports from affected recipients, uncovered more than 1,000 manual-bypass transactions involving over 100,000 litres of petrol. The suspected abuse allegedly involved customers’ MyKad details being used without their knowledge to obtain subsidised fuel.

The ministry did not identify the petrol station but said it had suspended the operator’s eligibility to sell subsidised RON 95 and diesel under the programme. It is also withholding subsidy payments amounting to more than RM270,000, with the final sum subject to further adjustments, reports The Malay Mail.

Nine individuals, including the station owner and family members, have been blocked from using Budi Madani subsidies pending further action. The ministry is reviewing transaction records involving other individuals suspected of being linked to the case and said action would be taken against those found to have abused the subsidy.

“Any subsidy misuse is a betrayal of the goal of targeting subsidies, even more so while the conflict in West Asia continues to disrupt global energy supply and pressure fuel prices,” the ministry said in a statement. It added that the government would not hesitate to take firm action against petrol stations or consumers found to have breached Budi Madani guidelines.