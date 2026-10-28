Royal Enfield Classic 650 125th Anniversary Hypershift – limited edition of 125 units in Europe, RM36,900

In Bikes, International Bike News, Royal Enfield / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 28 October 2026 4:29 pm

Royal Enfield has unveiled the Classic 650 125th Anniversary Edition Hypershift, a limited-edition motorcycle priced at 8,090 Euros (RM36,900) in Germany, with production capped at 125 units per region in Europe. The special edition celebrates the Indian manufacturer’s 125th anniversary, marking its establishment in 1901.

Global production is limited to 625 units, divided across five regions. Main highlight of this anniversary edition Classic 650 is the colour-shifting paintwork, which transitions between red, green and gold depending on the lighting. Other distinguishing features include gold detailing, a 125th anniversary crest, special side-panel badges and hand-painted pinstripes.

Power comes from the familiar 648 cc air-cooled parallel-twin engine, producing 47 hp and 52.3 Nm of torque. The engine, chassis and mechanical package remain unchanged from the standard Classic 650.

In Germany, the Hypershift costs 820 Euros (RM3,723) more than the standard Classic 650 in Bruntingthorpe Blue, priced at 7,270 Euros (RM32,984). In the UK, the anniversary edition costs £8,100 (RM45,600), with just 25 units allocated to the market.

Registrations opened on October 16 and close on October 29, 2026, with deliveries scheduled to begin in November. Royal Enfield has not confirmed Malaysian availability with the current model Classic 650 priced at RM34,600.