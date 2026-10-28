Why trust makes all the difference during a car service at PETRONAS AutoExpert

In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / by Harvinder Sidhu / 28 October 2026 9:40 am

For many Malaysians, sending a car in for a service can feel like a guessing game. What does the car need? What kind of engine oil is most suitable? Is the workshop properly equipped? Can the mechanics be trusted? These are all questions we’ve asked ourselves more often than not, and they’re all very valid concerns. Fortunately, finding a workshop you can trust doesn’t have to be complicated.

This is where PETRONAS AutoExpert comes in. Launched in 2019, the nationwide workshop network is a one-stop solution covering servicing, diagnostics, repairs and genuine lubricants under one roof, with the ethos that customers should leave with greater confidence that their vehicle has received the care and service it requires from trained mechanics who understand what their engine needs.

PETRONAS AutoExpert supports motorists with peace of mind through transparent servicing experience. Mechanics use advanced diagnostic tools and technology to thoroughly and accurately assess vehicle needs and make clear recommendations. So, you can say goodbye to guesswork and make informed decisions with confidence.

But a quality servicing experience goes beyond technical expertise alone. Having access to the right lubricant is equally important, especially as modern vehicles become more advanced and require specific formulations.

Think of lubricants as the fluid that helps keep our joints moving smoothly. Just as joint fluid helps reduce friction and wear as we move, engine lubricant helps reduce friction, manage heat and protect against wear. Different engines also have different operating demands, which is why hybrid and turbocharged engines require lubricants formulated to meet their specific needs.

PETRONAS Syntium lubricants, used by PETRONAS AutoExpert workshops nationwide, are blended and manufactured in Malaysia at the Melaka Lubricant Blending Plant, while being developed using PETRONAS’ global lubricant technology and expertise. This helps support consistent and dependable product availability nationwide, allowing mechanics to complete servicing efficiently.

Moreover, the PETRONAS Syntium range of lubricants has been refreshed to meet the evolving needs of today’s engines, with Supreme, Prime, GLV2 and Hybrid variants, all of which are certified to the highest international level with API SQ and ILSAC-GF7.

PETRONAS Syntium Supreme features CoolTech+ technology for up to 13% better fuel efficiency, while PETRONAS Syntium Prime offers reliable, long-lasting engine defence for everyday vehicles.

Meanwhile, PETRONAS Syntium GLV2 offers better fuel efficiency for Japanese engines, while PETRONAS Syntium Hybrid is engineered for stop-start cycles and lower hybrid operating temperatures, thanks to CoolTech-H technology.

PETRONAS Syntium lubricants can be found at PETRONAS AutoExpert workshops, Kedai Mesra at PETRONAS stations and online through PETRONAS Shop via its website, Setel App, Shopee and TikTok.

End your worries and uncertainties today by treating your car to a PETRONAS AutoExpert service. See for yourself how trained professionals work together with dependable lubricant stock levels to give you greater peace of mind.

PETRONAS AutoExpert brings together trained mechanics, the right tools and dependable access to PETRONAS Syntium lubricants, making it easier to give today’s engines the care they need.