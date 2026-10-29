2026 Honda City Hatchback RS e:HEV facelift in Malaysia – 1.5L hybrid, RM112,900 on-the-road without insurance

In Cars, Honda, Local News / by Mick Chan / 29 October 2026 1:07 pm

Alongside the latest Honda City sedan facelift that was launched in Malaysia in September is the City Hatchback that also received its facelift for the 2026 model year, and like its sedan twin the City Hatchback is now into its second update, following the first facelift in 2024 that followed the original’s launch in December 2021.

The 2026 City Hatchback facelift also drops the base variant, like the sedan has done, and so the City Hatchback line-up in Malaysia is now comprised of three variants – the V, at RM95,900, the RS, at RM109,900, and the one in these images here, the RS e:HEV hybrid, at RM112,900. Prices are on-the-road without insurance.

Like the updated sedan, there are updates to the City Hatchback facelift, inside and out. The front fascia gets a sharpened look including slimmer bi-LED projector headlamps and a new front bumper.

This also differs on the City Hatchback between the RS variants and the rest of the range – the sole V variant, in the case of the Hatchback – where the RS gets the more overtly sporty kit.

As on the City sedan, the RS e:HEV variant of the City Hatchback gets two-tone, 16-inch alloy wheels in Berlina Black with a dark machined finish, and like the sedan the Hatchback is shod in 185/55R16 Toyo Proxes R57 tyres.

This being the range-topper in the City Hatchback line-up, propulsion is by the i-MMD hybrid powertrain that outputs 109 PS and 253 Nm from its electric drive motor, mated with the 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine rated at 98 PS and 127 Nm.

Meanwhile, the engine for the two petrol versions are as before, being the L15Z 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder that outputs 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm paired with the Earth Dreams CVT.

In terms of acceleration, the facelifted City Hatchback RS e:HEV is claimed to have a 0-100 km/h time of 9.4 seconds, or marginally quicker than the 9.7-second time claimed for the pre-facelift model.

This appears to be with the same powertrain and hardware, and we have enquired with Honda Malaysia regarding the difference; findings will be reported when we receive a response from the company.

Inside, the facelifted City Hatchback e:HEV receives the same upgrades as found on the City sedan facelift, namely a larger, 10-inch Display Audio infotainment touchscreen unit and a new 3D-textured finish with red accent for its dashboard trim, along with ambient lighting and a new seat upholstery design.

Also included are auto-folding side mirrors, an auto-dimming rear view mirror and blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, the latter working with LaneWatch to provide alerts on both sides of the vehicle for the driver. Unique to the RS trim is a 360-degree camera suite, updated to get multi-view and moving object detection.

The City Hatchback continues to offer the carmaker’s signature Ultra seats in the second row, bringing rear seat bases that can be folded up and provide four different configurations for seating and storage combinations.

For safety equipment, Honda Sensing continues to be offered as standard, including autonomous emergency braking, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation, front departure alert, auto high beam, lane keep assist, and lane departure warning.

As on the sedan, auto brake hold and low speed follow are the preserve of the top variant, which in the case of the City Hatchback is the e:HEV RS.

For exterior colours, the Honda City Hatchback facelift is offered Blazing Red Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Stellar Diamond Pearl, the latter exclusive to 1.5L V and RS variants. As with all Honda models sold officially in Malaysia as of September 1, this comes with an eight-year, unlimited mileage warranty.