2027 Kawasaki KLE650 revealed – from RM42,400 in UK

In Bikes, International Bike News, Kawasaki / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 October 2026 10:27 am

Expanding its adventure motorcycle range, Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Kawasaki 2027 KLE650, a 649 cc parallel-twin adventure tourer with UK prices starting at £7,499 (approximately RM42,400). Two variants are offered, the standard, and the KLE 650Se at £8,899 (RM50,300), with UK sales expected to begin in April 2027.

The KLE650 sits above the Kawasaki KLE500, which is available in Malaysia for RM32,900, excluding road tax, insurance and registration. The Malaysia-market KLE500 is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 45 PS and 42.6 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission.

Power comes from a 649 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine with electronic throttle valves and revised intake and exhaust systems. US-market specifications quote 70 hp and 64 Nm, although output may vary by market.

Both models use a 21-inch front wheel and 17-inch rear wheel, with spoked rims and long-travel suspension. The KLE650 gets a 43 mm inverted front fork with 210 mm of travel and rear suspension offering 196 mm of travel.

Braking is handled by dual 300 mm front discs and a 230 mm rear disc, while switchable ABS and Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC). Dunlop Trailmax Mixtour tyres are fitted for a mix of road touring and unpaved riding.

The KLE650 also gets electronic cruise control as standard, making it better equipped for long-distance highway travel, as well as a quick shifter. Other standard features include LED lighting, a five-inch LCD instrument panel with smartphone connectivity and an adjustable windscreen.

Above the standard KLE 650, the KLE650 SE adds a five-inch TFT colour display, bidirectional Kawasaki Quick Shifter, tubeless spoked wheels, a USB-C charging port, reinforced handguards, a larger aluminium bash plate and a taller windscreen. Smartphone connectivity is available through Kawasaki’s Rideology app, with navigation functions supported in selected markets.

Kawasaki will also offer Top Case, Rally and Adventure Tourer accessory packages for riders seeking additional luggage capacity, more off-road-oriented equipment or improved touring practicality. A check with Kawasaki has yet to confirm whether the 2027 KLE650 or KLE650 SE will be introduced in Malaysia.