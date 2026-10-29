In Advertorial / by Mick Chan / 29 October 2026 7:25 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is just days away, set to take place at the Setia City Convention Centre from October 31 to November 1. Be sure to head on over as this is where you’ll find a variety of deals for everyone shopping for cars.

Chery is among the brands bringing generous offers to ACE 2026, and the models on offer with rebates include the Tiggo 7 and the Tiggo Cross. The Tiggo 7 Pro with a regular price of RM123,800 will be at ACE 2026 with a RM15,000 rebate, while the Tiggo 7 CSH, normally priced at RM129,800, is now being offered with a RM8,400 rebate.

Like the Tiggo 7, the Tiggo Cross is offered in two flavours. The 1.5L Turbo version of the Tiggo Cross retails for RM88,800, while the CSH, which retails for RM99,800, is now offered with a RM8,000 rebate. That’s not all; the Tiggo Cross Sport Edition, which retails for RM91,800, is now also offered at a rebate of RM8,000, for a special promo price of RM83,800.

Whether it is conventional petrol power or an electrified powertrain you choose for either the family-oriented Tiggo 7 or the nimble and accessible Tiggo Cross, both are covered by a seven-year, 150,000 km vehicle warranty, and the respective electrified versions are additionally covered by a 10-year extended battery warranty programme.

In addition to Chery, ACE 2026 will also host Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, and on top of that, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers on us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

It’s all happening at the Setia City Convention Centre, from October 31-November 1. Mark your calendars for these dates for ACE 2026, where entry is free. Find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite.