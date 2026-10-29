In Advertorial / by Gerard Lye / 29 October 2026 6:06 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is set to take place this weekend from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). As with previous editions, ACE 2026 is where you can find plenty of amazing deals on a wide range of cars under one roof.

For those who are ‘Born to Play’, iCaur will have both the locally-assembled V23 and 03 on display and available for test drives. A common sight on our roads, these electric vehicles (EVs) have unique designs that make them stand out in traffic.

Let’s start with the V23, which is instantly recognisable thanks to its retro styling inspired by legendary 4×4 vehicles. With its side-hinged tailgate, utility box, 21-inch alloy wheels and a colour palette that includes bold options, the V23 deserves more than a second glance from onlookers. There’s even a Retro Edition styling kit if you want to give your V23 an even more unique look.

The rugged look extends to the interior with chunky grab handles and glove-friendly switchgear that are accompanied by practical stowage areas as well as a large 15.4-inch infotainment touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Meanwhile, the electric powertrain with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iWD) sports two electric motors that provide a healthy 211 PS (208 hp or 155 kW) and 292 Nm of torque. These draw power from an 81.76-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery for a NEDC-rated range of 430 km.

For those who prefer a more modern appearance, there’s the 03 that can be had with an iWD powertrain rated at 279 PS (275 hp or 205 kW) and 385 Nm and 418 km of range thanks to a 69.8-kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery. Alternatively, there’s the more affordable RWD variant with a single motor making 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 220 Nm – this provides 426 km of range from its 65.7-kWh LFP battery.

Like the V23, the 03 has a boxy profile but it dials down on the ruggedness in favour of more futuristic design cues. This is exemplified by the design of the exterior lighting elements that are visually distinct from the V23, while the interior integrates more functions into its 15.6-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Whether you like the retro look of the V23 or the more futuristic 03, both benefit from EV tax exemptions thanks to their CKD status, all while retaining the same equipment as the previous fully-imported (CBU) version. Pricing is RM132,780 for the V23 iWD, while the 03 starts from RM119,740.

The iCaur booth at ACE 2026 will also have fun activities where you stand a chance to redeem exciting gifts. Montanic Adventure Store will also be present with camping gear and accessories that perfectly complement the adventurous persona of the V23, and you can get some of these products at 15% off for a limited time.

Buying a car at ACE 2026 brings with it extra benefits beyond just the promotions offered by individual brands, as the first 200 confirmed bookings will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000.

That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. Also up for grabs are goodie bags courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

In addition to iCaur, ACE 2026 will also see the attendance of Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will showcase their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to purchase a new car, ACE 2026 is where you’ll find great deals and be rewarded when you make a booking. Check out the ACE 2026 microsite for more details and we hope to see you at SCCC this weekend from October 31 to November 1.