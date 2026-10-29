In Advertorial / by Anthony Lim / 29 October 2026 5:06 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE), powered by Petronas Primax, is just around the corner, with the show set to run this October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). As in previous editions, ACE 2026 promises lots of amazing deals on a wide range of vehicles.

Over at the Leapmotor booth, you can expect to find a special vehicle on display alongside the established C10 and B10 SUVs. The Leapmotor B03X is making its first appearance in Malaysia at ACE 2026, coming in as a preview to gauge local market interest and customer response.

There’s no launch date yet, and pricing, availability and specifications will be announced by Leapmotor Malaysia when ready, but if you’re curious as to what the B-segment SUV is all about, this is the perfect opportunity to view and explore the preview example, which is finished in Seaweed Green, to your heart’s content.

When it eventually arrives, the B03X is set to feature a single front-mounted motor with 197 PS (145 kW) and 200 Nm of torque, which gets the SUV from zero to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds and on to a top speed of 160 km/h.

There are two LFP battery options available in Europe, a 39.8 kWh unit delivering up to 292 km WLTP range and a 53.0 kWh battery providing up to 382 km. Max charging rates are 133 kW DC and 11 kW AC, and ‘2.5C’ fast-charging juices up the battery from 30% to 80% in around 16 minutes. Find out more about the EV at ACE 2026.

Aside from Leapmotor, other brands that will be present at ACE 2026 include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, smart, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Co-sponsors Jacar and Carro will also be there showcasing their own products and services, while TNB Electron is also on board as a co-sponsor.

If you purchase a car at ACE 2026, you can look forward to extra benefits besides the various promotions offered by individual brands, because the first 200 confirmed bookings will also enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw, with prizes worth RM57,000 up for grabs.

These include a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each. There will also be goodie bags, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

So, if you’re planning to buy a new car, the place to get the best deal on one is at ACE 2026, which takes place this October 31 to November 1 at the SCCC. Find out more details about the event at the ACE 2026 microsite. Not long more to go, so see you there!