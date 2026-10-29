In Advertorial / by Danny Tan / 29 October 2026 7:21 pm

The paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – is back for 2026 and will be happening this weekend, bringing great deals to Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from October 31 to November 1. The cars and the deals are all under one roof, so there’s no better place to shop for your next ride.

If that ride is set to be an electric SUV, and you want something that stands out a little instead of the usual suspects, the smart #5 is a great-looking thing that’s rather macho in appearance. The #5’s squarish shape and rugged detailing make it look unlike any other electric SUV in the market, and even smart’s other models.

The smart #5 Brabus has the performance to match its butch looks too. How about 646 PS and 710 Nm output from two motors, and a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 3.8 seconds on its way to a 210 km/h top speed? A 100-kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery offers 540 km of WLTP range and the max DC charging rate is 400 kW. AC? It’s a smart, so you’ll get a good 22 kW.

At ACE 2026, smart official dealership EON Berhad will be having a year-end promotion that will only be revealed on-site, backed by four years of vehicle warranty, four times free service and an eight-year or 200,000 km warranty for the EV battery. There are also free gifts and test drives over the entire event weekend – try it out!

smart is one of many brands present at ACE 2026, including Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Chery, Dongfeng, GWM, Hyundai, iCaur, Jetour, Leapmotor, Lotus, Mazda, MINI, Mitsubishi, Omoda | Jaecoo, Perodua, Proton, Proton eMas, Volkswagen and Zeekr, among others. Joining Petronas Primax in backing the show are co-sponsors Jacar, TNB Electron and Carro.

Each brand will have its own exciting promos lined up for the show, but on top of brand offers, the first 200 confirmed bookings at ACE 2026 will enjoy RM3,000 worth of vouchers from us. Each confirmed booking also enters you into a lucky draw with prizes worth RM57,000. That includes a grand prize holiday package worth RM10,000, three sets of Llumar window tint by Jacar worth RM4,000 each, five smartphones worth RM3,000 each and five DK Schweizer Prestige Leather Upholstery upgrades worth RM4,000 each.

There are also goodie bags up for grabs, courtesy of V-Kool, Harman Kardon, DK Schweizer, Dodo, The Carage and Kuzig Glanz Detailing.

Again, the paultan.org Auto Car Expo (ACE) – powered by Petronas Primax – will be happening from October 31 to November 1 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). Mark your calendars, and find out more on the ACE 2026 microsite. See you there!