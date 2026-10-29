Benelli TRK 552, TRK 552X launched in India, 554 cc, 52 hp two-cylinder engine, from RM32,000

In Benelli, Bikes, International Bike News / by Mohan K Ramanujam / 29 October 2026 9:51 am

Launched in India are the 2027 Benelli TRK 552 and TRK 552X adventure-tourers, with priced at 722,000 rupees (RM32,000) and 790,000 rupees (RM34,300), respectively. The TRK 552 and 552 replace the previous generation TRK 502LE and 502X, which are currently sold in Malaysia at at RM32,488 and RM35,288, respectively.

Power comes from a new 554 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 52 hp at 8,500 rpm and 49 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. Drive is sent through a six-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Both motorcycles use a tubular steel trellis frame and aluminium swingarm, while a 50 mm Marzocchi upside-down front fork and a preload-adjustable rear monoshock perform suspension duties. Braking is done with twin 320 mm front discs and a 260 mm rear disc, with Bosch two-channel ABS.

The two variants differ in wheel configurations and ground clearance with the road-focused TRK 552 getting 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, shod with Pirelli tyres measuring 120/70 at the front and 160/60 at the rear. Ground clearance is 190 mm, while seat height is listed at 835 mm.

The TRK 552X, meanwhile, gets spoked wheels measuring 19 inches at the front and 17 inches at the rear, fitted with Metzeler adventure tyres measuring 110/80 in front and 150/70 in the rear. Ground clearance increases to 210 mm, while seat height rises to 860 mm, while claimed weight for the TRK 552 and 552X is 235 kg with 20-litres of fuel in the tank.

Riding information is displayed on a 5-inch TFT instrument panel with Bluetooth connectivity, navigation and Benelli’s T-BOX app connectivity. Standard equipment on the TRK 552 and 552X are tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), heated grips, a heated seat, adjustable handlebars and hand guards.