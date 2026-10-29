BYD, Gentari to roll out Flash Charging in Malaysia – Denza showrooms first; Petronas, highway R&Rs later

In BYD, Cars, Local News / by Danny Tan / 29 October 2026 11:33 am

Following the recent signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between BYD Malaysia and Gentari at BYD’s Shenzhen HQ, both parties will now explore opportunities to deploy BYD Flash Charging infrastructure in Malaysia.

BYD Flash Charging is designed to deliver its fastest charging performance with vehicles equipped with BYD’s second-generation Blade battery, including the recently-launched Denza Z9GT, which has a 122.49-kWh battery and a 1,000V architecture.

The ultra-fast DC chargers – which operate at up to 1,500 kW – can top up a compatible EV like the Denza Z9GT from 10 to 70% SoC in just five minutes and to 97% in nine minutes. Other BYDs are also compatible with the fast chargers, although maximum charging speed will depend on each model’s capabilities. The collaboration will also look at battery energy storage systems (BESS) that will enable the technology to function without straining the grid.

“BYD is committed to bringing the next generation of charging technology to Malaysia, and we are working towards making BYD Flash Charging available to our customers soon. This marks an important step in strengthening Malaysia’s EV charging infrastructure and making electric mobility more convenient for our customers,” said Jacob Ma, MD of BYD Malaysia.

“As EV adoption continues to grow, charging infrastructure must keep pace. Through our collaboration with local partners, we aim to make high-power charging more accessible while continuing to develop local capabilities including training and upskilling local technicians to support the growth of Malaysia’s EV ecosystem,” he added.

Initial BYD Flash Charging rollout will focus on selected Denza showrooms, providing early access to customers with compatible vehicles.

“BYD will then work with Gentari to explore suitable locations and supporting infrastructure, including Petronas stations and key intercity corridors connecting major population centres. As the network develops, both parties will also explore opportunities to introduce BYD Flash Charging at selected highway rest and service areas, giving EV owners greater flexibility when planning longer journeys,” the carmaker says.

More on the Denza Z9GT in our launch report.