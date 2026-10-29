Denza Z9GT in Malaysia – now in Fjord Green; RM369k

In Cars, Denza, Local News / by Mick Chan / 29 October 2026 11:43 am

The Denza Z9GT is now offered in Malaysia in the Fjord Green exterior colour, as sighted on a transporter truck by a paultan.org reader last week.

The Denza Z9GT in the new Fjord Green offering can be paired with an interior trim colour scheme of Perg Beige, Black with suede seats and yellow stitching, or Red Velvet. Fjord Green joins Rime Gold and Obsidian Black on the Z9GT’s exterior colour palette.

The Z9GT in the Fjord Green paint colour arrives following customer deliveries of more than 100 units of the battery-electric shooting brake since its official launch in Malaysia in July this year. Pricing is RM358,800 before registration fees, road tax and insurance; the first two plus other on-road costs bring on-the-road pricing to RM368,690.

Sold in Malaysia in a sole AWD EV specification – the PHEV version remains outside this market – the Z9GT gets a three-motor all-wheel-drive powertrain, with one 313 PS/430 Nm drive motor for the front axle and two motors on the rear axle, each producing 422 PS and 400 Nm for a combined output of 1,156 PS and 1,210 Nm.

For headline sprint figures, the Z9GT does 0-100 km/h in 2.7 seconds, and its top speed is 240 km/h. As the 2026 model, this gets the second-generation Blade LFP battery from BYD, offering battery capacity of 122.49 kWh. Its range is a claimed 600 km on the WLTP testing standard.

The BEV shooting brake’s 1,000-volt architecture supporting the company’s 1,500 kW Flash Charging technology, which enables a 10-97% charge time of just nine minutes. Meanwhile, AC charging is supported at up to 11 kW. On Flash Charging, BYD Malaysia and Gentari will explore opportunities to deploy Flash Charging infrastructure in Malaysia.

Further technology highlights in the Z9GT include rear-wheel steering of up to 20 degrees, enabling the shooting brake tohave a turning radius of 4.62 m despite its overall length of over five metres. This also brings Intelligent Crab Walk mode, which enables diagonal movements to aid manoeuvrability in tight urban spaces.

Denza Z9GT, Malaysia launch

Inside, the Z9GT gets a pair of 13.2-inch displays, one each for driver instrumentation and the front passenger, joined by a 17.3-inch central infotainment touchscreen. These are complemented by a 50-inch augmented reality HUD and a 9.1-inch digital rear view mirror, while the rear occupants get a six-inch control touchscreen.

Also included are built-in fridges at the front and rear, a panoramic glass roof, four-zone auto air-conditioning, three 50-watt Qi wireless chargers (two at the front, one at the rear) and a 20-speaker, 1,150 watt Devialet sound system with Dolby Atmos surround sound. For cargo, the Z9GT holds 495 litres in the rear compartment, and 53 litres in its frunk.